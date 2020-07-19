A&M-Central Texas announced the appointment of Faiza Khoja as the University’s dean of the College of Business Administration on July 15.
Khoja’s extensive professional experience in higher education includes expertise in organizational management and leadership, significant committee work for local, state, and national entities in both business and education, and more than two decades of leadership in a variety of academic and administrative roles.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Khoja to A&M-Central Texas,” said Peg Gray Vickrey, A&M-Central Texas provost in a press release. “Our College of Business Administration is proud of its undergraduate and graduate programs. Dr. Khoja’s experience and skill set compliments both all that we have done in the last decade and all we look forward to doing in the future.”
Khoja is recognized in her field for her scholarly publications in both academic and practitioner journals, such as the Journal of Business Strategies, the Journal of Small Business Management, Journal of Management Issues, and many others.
She has also been an active member of community boards, having served as chair, vice chair, and secretary of the Board of Directors of a federal credit union. More recently, she spearheaded fundraising for the Aga Khan Foundation in the Southwest region, and served as founder and CEO of a non-profit special needs school for four years.
Khoja expressed her gratitude to the University, its faculty and staff, and the community for the opportunity to serve and the warm reception she has received during the interview process, expressing her interest in community service throughout the region.
“The Bell County community has embraced me, and I am absolutely delighted to be counted among the many wonderful people there,” she said in a press release. “And, while my work in the College of Business Administration will always be forefront in my mind, I’m also looking forward to meeting regional business and community leaders.”
The A&M-Central’s College of Business Administration offers ten undergraduate degrees and four graduate degrees, many of which are offered on-line. A&M-Central is the only upper-division public university in Texas, and one of only two in the nation, whose primary mission is to attract and serve the transfer student.
Established in 2009 as the 10th of 11 regional universities within the Texas A&M University System, A&M-Central has positioned itself to be accessible to all those who have accumulated some - but not all of the academic coursework needed to complete their undergraduate and graduate degrees.
