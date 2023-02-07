Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Kidnapping was reported at midnight Monday in the 4900 block of Old Homestead Street.
Fraudulent display of license plates from another vehicle was reported at 12:53 a.m. Monday in the area of East Dunn Avenue and North Eighth Street.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 1:25 a.m. Monday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South Twin Creek Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 2 a.m. Monday in the 3600 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Expired license plates were reported at 2:28 a.m. Monday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and North W.S. Young Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 4 a.m. Monday in the 3500 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 5:40 a.m. Monday in the 3700 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 9:37 a.m. Monday in the area of Cantabrian Drive and Valencia Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 10:39 a.m. Monday in the area of Jake Spoon Drive and Woodrow Drive.
Burglary of habitation by forced entry was reported at noon Monday in the 100 block of Pine Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at noon Monday in the 4500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault was reported at 1:36 p.m. Monday in the 4100 block of Thunder Creek Drive.
Burglary of a habitation by forced entry was reported at 1:45 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Windward Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 2:58 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Bermuda Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 3 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 3:53 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:04 p.m. Monday in the 6600 block of Temora Loop.
Burglary of habitation was reported at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Vermont Street.
Public intoxication was reported at 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Theft of service was reported at 11 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Illinois Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
A welfare check was reported at 3:27 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Constitution Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:13 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Travis Circle.
An arrest for criminal mischief was reported at 10:15 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
Publishing/threat to publish intimate visual materials was reported at 12:05 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Avenue G.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:41 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Travis Circle.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, agency assist for administrative release violator was reported at 4 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Found property was reported at 6:11 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:13 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An assault, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana was reported at 9:10 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Tejas Trail.
An arrest for outstanding city warrants was reported at 8:09 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for possession of marijuana was reported at 9:31 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Indian Trail.
LAMPASAS
A reckless driver was reported at 10:02 a.m. Monday in the 1900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Fraud was reported at 11:35 a.m. Monday on Hillcrest Drive.
A reckless driver was reported at 11:37 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of North U.S. Highway 281.
An assault was reported at 12:17 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Fraud was reported at 2:21 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Theft was reported at 4 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of East Third Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 5:52 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Chestnut Street.
An accident was reported at 6:09 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 9:40 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:46 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:20 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market Road 580.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.