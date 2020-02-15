COPPERAS COVE — Copperas Cove Police Officer Jose Casarez handed out a little advice to a young fisherman having a little trouble casting Saturday morning at City Park Pond.
“Hold it right here,” Casarez told 10-year-old Joel Mojica, indicating where his hand should be on the rod. “You’re going to push it down first, okay? And then you’re going to swing it out.”
Joel’s next cast was straight and true out into the water.
The pair were among the dozens of anglers who took part in Saturday’s Fishing in the Park event at Copperas Cove City Park. Temperatures were in the low 40s as the 9 a.m. start time approached, but Cove Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Stoddard didn’t think the event’s turnout would be affected by the weather.
“Actually from what I understand, it was colder last year and it was packed,” Stoddard said. “I expect we’ll get some more people coming.”
While many adults were dropping lines in the pond trying to catch a fish, Stoddard emphasized that Fishing in the Park is geared more toward youth.
“Really it’s an event for the kids, (to) just teach them how to fish and have a good time,” he said.
The number of new and experienced anglers taking advantage of the event remained steady during the first hour, as early risers left and new arrivals filled the open spots around the pond. The city provided bait for those fishing, though many brought lures from home or stuck with tried-and-true bait like canned corn. Chick-fil-A provided food for the crowd, while Ace Dental had a prize wheel. Information about this year’s Lemonade Day was also handed out to interested families.
While most of the action was around the outside of the pond, some families opted for a different strategy. Kristin Spencer and her sister-in-law Krystle set up their group up fish out the creek beside the pond.
“We’re just going to be using some fake worms,” Spencer said as she set up poles for her son Logan and her nephews, Nico and Jason. She hoped the family would have some success away from the other people fishing.
“Yeah, at least one, for the little guys out here,” Spencer said. “(I) hope one at least one of them catches something.”
