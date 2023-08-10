COPPERAS COVE — Area children had a chance to enjoy a frosty treat with a police officer, and their parents filled out Kiddo Cards during a community outreach event at the Copperas Cove Police Department.
The department hosted the aptly named “Snowcone With a Cop” event Thursday morning.
“It’s just an opportunity for (the children) to interact with officers in a non-law enforcement capacity,” said Lt. Krystal Baker, the department’s public information officer. “We wanted one last opportunity before the kiddos go back to school and spend some quality time with them.”
Baker said the Kiddo Cards were popular. Inside the lobby of the department, families came in and out, updating information of their children.
Kiddo Cards provide police officers with pertinent information and a photo of the child in the event he/she is a runaway or goes missing.
“I like it, because if anything ever happened to them, they can find the kid,” said Lindsay Button, a Copperas Cove mother of two.
Party-N-Jump, a party rental store based in Copperas Cove, supplied the snow cones for the event.
