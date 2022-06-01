Looking for something to do this weekend? The City of Lampasas is hosting a Kid Fish and Camping event on Friday and Saturday at W.M. Brook Park.
Children ages 2-16 can participate in both events. Registration for fishing begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday and kids can fish all night until the judging ceremony on Saturday at noon.
The competition will be split up into age groups 2-6 years, 7-11 years and 12-16 years.
The Parks Department will supply bait and fishing equipment, but attendees are welcome to bring their own.
According to a social media post, overnight camping is allowed on a first come, first serve basis for campsites. All children staying over night will have to be accompanied by a legal parent or guardian.
There will also be a movie showing on Friday that is free to attend. The city will show the Disney movie “Encanto” at 8:30 p.m. at Ruth Eakin Theater in the park and provide free popcorn. There will also be a hot dog supper at 7:30 p.m and Smores around the campfire after the movie.
According to a social media post, no other concessions will be available, so the city recommends the public to bring their own coolers & chairs.
There will be breakfast tacos Saturday morning at 7 a.m. Judging will start Saturday at noon with trophies given out for first, second and third place for biggest fish caught in each age category.
Trophies and door prizes will be handed out around 12:30 p.m. Saturday signaling the end of the event.
Go to https://www.lampasas.org/Calendar.aspx?EID=3021&month=6&year=2022&day=3&calType=0 to learn more about the event.
