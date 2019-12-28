Mall event 1.JPG

Camryn Dedeaux, 2, of Killeen colors a picture at the Killeen Mall Saturday morning as part of the mall's monthly event called Kids World.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

Approximately 15 kids gathered around tables to color pictures of snowmen and penguins Saturday at the Killeen Mall. They also munched on cupcakes as they colored. The pictures they were coloring would provide the design of a small, plastic mug.

Many of the kids smiled from ear to ear as the crayons brightened the paper. One kid even entertained others by reading “dad jokes.”

