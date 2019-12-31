New Year's Eve skate party

Teens skate with abandon during the New Year's Eve skate party Tuesday night at Texas Skateland in Harker Heights.

HARKER HEIGHTS — A big blue building in Harker Heights was the place to be for many young folks who skated their way into 2020 at the New Year’s Eve bash at Texas Skateland.

The event ended at midnight with balloons falling from the ceiling onto the skating rink beneath.

