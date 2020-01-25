In Chinese culture, 2020 is the “Year of the Rat,” according to www.chinesenewyear.net. With the Chinese New Year occurring Saturday, Killeen Mall officials catered their monthly kids event to the occasion.
In the mall’s food court, where the event took place, Marcos Navarez, 7, held up what he had made — a Chinese calendar, a Chinese lantern and a box that looked like a traditional Chinese building.
Marcos Navarez’s dad, Rafael Navarez, helped him with the lantern.
His dad said they came to the mall on a whim, because they had heard about the event and wanted to check it out.
Being born in 2012, Marcos Navarez was born in the “Year of the Dragon,” according to the calendar he made. That Chinese zodiac will make an appearance again in 2024, www.chinesenewyear.net said.
Kids World, as the mall calls the craft-building event, is held the last Saturday of every month at the mall, 2100 S. W.S. Young Drive.
Follow the mall’s Facebook page for notifications of the upcoming Kids World activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.