Killeen’s Parks and Recreation Department held a class on basic first aid for kids ages 6 to 17 at Lions Club Senior Center on Saturday.
Ten-year-old Isabelle Marmole watched with fascination and excitement as Aquatics Manager Claryce Free showed her how to perform CPR on a lifelike doll of an infant.
Joesph Dyer, the Parks and Recreation manager, said the event was important because it showed kids the basics of first aid in a fun and interactive way.
“We believe in the program and exposing kids to different activities,” Dyer said.
The event was attended by a small crowd but those who did come out to the event eppeared to have a fun time learning about the various ways to save someone’s life.
Marmole was laughing along with Free and Athletic Superintendant Jalen Jury as she was practicing the Heimlich manuever on him.
“Cool!” Marmole said when she saw the Herald was at the event taking pictures and heard that she was going to be in the Sunday newspaper.
