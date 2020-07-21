The annual Lemonade Day Weekend is set for this weekend, July 25 and 26. Lemonade Day Fort Hood Area is introducing the “Lemonade Day My Way” promotion to offer kids a creative, fun and safe way to host a lemonade stand to earn their own money.
“We originally do this every year in the first week of May,” said Amanda Sequeira, city director for Lemonade Day Fort Hood Area. “Despite it not being in May this year, we wanted to keep the tradition going and have it going on this weekend.”
In March, Lemonade Day organizers announced the postponement of Lemonade Day, in light of stay-at-home orders and other health and safety regulations necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lemonade Day Fort Hood Area encourages kids to have entrepreneurial spirits where the kids learn how to run their own business and make money.
“We teach them three things; save, spend, share,” Sequeira said. “So all the money that they make selling lemonade goes to them and they usually will donate to a charity of their choice.”
Sequeira said this year’s Lemonade Day Weekend will be a little bit different from previous years due to COVID-19.
“Most of the kids that are doing this are doing this virtually,” she said. “Some are doing the drive-thru option where people just get their lemonade like they would if they went to get fast food, others are doing to-go options where people pay for a kit and make it at home.”
Sequeira said the kids are following the recommended guidelines to keep them and others safe from the spread of the coronavirus.
“They are going to be wearing gloves, masks, and maintaining social distancing,” she said. “There will be proper sanitation guidelines that they must follow, kind of like what restaurants and the food service industry is doing right now.”
Other children this weekend may just be operating virtual stands online where participants market their lemonade in return for a purchase of the lemonade recipe or other product.
For more information visit forthood.lemonadeday.org or call Sequeira at 254-554-4471
