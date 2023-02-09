An elementary school student reportedly found a single 10mm round of ammunition on a Killeen campus Wednesday.
An elementary school student reportedly found a single 10mm round of ammunition on a Killeen campus Wednesday.
In a statement from Douse Elementary School Principal Stephanie Ford that afternoon, she addressed parents about the bullet.
“Earlier today a student reported finding a prohibited item on our campus. Campus Administration immediately confiscated the item and contacted KISD Police. Upon further investigation, they determined it was an unspent 10mm round of ammunition. There was never any threat to students or staff members.”
The statement did not specify where on campus the bullet was found.
“We have contacted the parents of this child to learn more information, but we wanted to bring this to your attention immediately. The student will be disciplined as outlined in the Student Code of Conduct,” the letter said.
Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said it was a third-grader who brought the bullet to school. Following questions from the Herald early Thursday, Maya said she was checking “if the third-grade student that brought it to school is the same student that found/reported it.”
In the closing paragraph of the letter Ford writes, “please ensure students only bring appropriate items with them to school and in their backpacks.”
janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551
