The Killeen Police Department announced Monday the Fallen Heroes 5K at 7:30 a.m. May 1 in Killeen.
The race, which is part of the Cen-Tex Race Series, will take place at the Heritage Oaks Trail, 8001 Pyrite Drive in Killeen.
Registration for the race is open through April 28.
Interested participants must register at www.runsignup.com/fallenheroes.
For more information, call 254-501-6390 or visit www.killeentexas.gov/REC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.