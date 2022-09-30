With improvements at a Killeen pump station near Stan Schlueter Loop and Clear Creek Road scheduled to begin next year, a developer has donated land adjacent to the property after council members agreed to place the company’s logo on a water-storage tank at the site.
“Having this logo on there was one of the conditions — the stipulations — of getting the land donated versus purchasing the property,” Killeen Executive Director of Public Works Jeff Reynolds said during a workshop on Sept. 6. “We are also going to be taking on some retention ponds about 1,300 feet away from this location. It also can be used ... for park areas, which I’m sure Council Member (Michael) Boyd likes.”
The total land donated for the water tank and park is 0.9 acres.
And the opportunity to create a park — as small as it might be — was too much for the council to turn down.
“I have no issue with the storage tank having the city of Killeen logo and the logo that’s proposed, with it being right there at a major intersection in District 4,” Boyd said.
Clear Creek Commercial owner Gary Purser Jr. has donated the land to the city. It’s that company logo that’ll be painted on the water tower.
“(Is) the property being donated to us or are we purchasing it?” Councilman Riakos Adams said. “Can we legally do this as a municipality? Have we already done this in other parts of the city?”
City Manager Kent Cagle responded.
“Yes,” he said. “We wouldn’t bring anything that we couldn’t do legally.”
Upgrades at the pump station are included in the city’s 2019 Water and Wastewater Master Plan, according to city staff documents.
“KSA Engineers, Inc., the design firm for this project, recommends the acquisition of a 40’x70’ lot adjacent to the north property line of the existing pump station property. This adjacent lot will be the site for the building of a 100,000-gallon water storage tank and other appurtenances. The detention pond parcel can be used for a future pocket park, which is greatly needed in this part of the city.”
Reynolds said Clear Creek Commercial will pay closing costs and escrow fees “as we have in the past with other land donations. It’s going to be roughly less than $2,500 to take care of that.”
The annual maintenance cost to the city is estimated at $4,700.
“I do want to express my appreciation for the willingness of the applicant to donate park land to a much-needed area of Killeen,” Boyd said. “Even though it’s roughly an acre, it’s in a very important and key location off of Clear Creek. I’m very grateful for that.”
But he was also wary of the color of the water-storage tank in a rendering of the site.
“That is a large storage tank,” Boyd said. “My concern is that this is on some prime commercial property and the most we can do to not make it look like an eyesore would be very important.”
In the rendering, the tank is white. Reynolds said it can be painted tan.
“And the Killeen logo will be on the opposite side of this tank, just as it is with the Turnbo Ranch elevated storage tank” in south Killeen, Reynolds said.
Council members accepted the land donation as part of the consent agenda on Sept. 13. City spokeswoman Janell Ford said KSA Engineers plans to complete the design phase of the pump station improvements by the end of the year, with construction set to begin in the spring.
(1) comment
So... no answer to the sale versus donation question?
