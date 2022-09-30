water tower4.jpg

A rendering shows where a water tower will be built near Stan Schlueter Loop and Clear Creek Road on a 0.9-acre lot adjacent to this pump station. Killeen City Council members agreed to accept the land with the stipulation they allow the Clear Creek Commercial logo to be painted on the tower.

With improvements at a Killeen pump station near Stan Schlueter Loop and Clear Creek Road scheduled to begin next year, a developer has donated land adjacent to the property after council members agreed to place the company’s logo on a water-storage tank at the site.

“Having this logo on there was one of the conditions — the stipulations — of getting the land donated versus purchasing the property,” Killeen Executive Director of Public Works Jeff Reynolds said during a workshop on Sept. 6. “We are also going to be taking on some retention ponds about 1,300 feet away from this location. It also can be used ... for park areas, which I’m sure Council Member (Michael) Boyd likes.”

It's me

“(Is) the property being donated to us or are we purchasing it?” Councilman Riakos Adams said. “Can we legally do this as a municipality? Have we already done this in other parts of the city?”

City Manager Kent Cagle responded.

“Yes,” he said. “We wouldn’t bring anything that we couldn’t do legally.”

So... no answer to the sale versus donation question?

