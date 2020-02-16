The Killeen Activity Run group is poised to draw big crowds in its upcoming Freezer Burn 5-kilometer run, which promises to attract running enthusiasts both young and young at heart at 9 a.m. Feb. 22 at Killeen’s Lions Club Park.
“We wanted to create a free fitness event for people at all levels as a way to give back to our community and share our love of health and wellness,” said Makehava Perry, an Army first sergeant and one of the event organizers.
The Freezer Burn is a family-oriented event, and participants can expect a fun physical challenge and the opportunity to propel their fitness goals in a new and exciting way. Awards will be given to all finishers, and organizers will have a free raffle and healthy refreshments at the end of the course.
The Freezer Burn run is the second Killeen Activity Run hosted by its founders. Last year the group hosted Fall Back Into Fitness and this year’s run promises to be bigger and better.
“Along the course, participants will be guided through a series of timed exercises to test their strength and cardiovascular endurance. We create a fun, motivating, and supportive atmosphere to help to inspire everyone in attendance,” said Perry.
This run will be guided by fitness experts to include Perry and Tiffany Clark, a cardiac nurse, and Brittany Campbell, an Army veteran and body builder.
“We want to encourage health and wellness to people of all ages and all fitness levels,” said Perry.
For more information about the run, runners can log on to the group’s Killeen Activity Run Facebook page.
