Starting next week, on Oct. 1, the city of Killeen will offer four additional free bulk waste drop-off locations for Killeen residents.
According to a news release, the city’s Solid Waste Division will place roll-off containers throughout the city for residents to dispose of additional household waste and bulk trash items.
“There will be four, temporary drop-off locations and disposal will be at no cost to residents,” City of Killeen spokeswoman Janell Ford said Tuesday in a news release. “The dates are Oct. 1 – Oct. 8 and the roll-off containers will be removed on the morning of Oct. 8.”
Here are the following new drop-off locations:
- Killeen Special Events Center- Gravel Parking Lot, 3301 South W S Young Drive
- Lions Club Park- parking lot near pool, 1600 E. Stan Schlueter Loop (Available Oct. 4 – Oct. 8 Only)
- Long Branch Park- Parking lot near pool, 1101 Branch Drive
- Bob Gilmore Senior Center- Parking lot, 2205 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
“The City of Killeen Transfer Station will remain open during normal business hours for disposal of large bulk items,” Ford said. “Residents may dispose of up to 300 pounds (one time) for free per month, with proof of residency (i.e. Utility bill).”
- City of Killeen Transfer Station 12200 State Highway 195; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday and Saturday.
For a complete list of acceptable items, visit www.killeentexas.gov/315/transfer-station.
“The City of Killeen will continue our automated collection of your trash container(s), on your regularly scheduled collection day,” Ford said.
Residents are still welcome to dispose of their bulk items curbside on their regularly scheduled collection day; standard fees apply. Bulk items collected curbside rates are: minimum charge of $21 for first three cubic yards; $7.50 for each additional cubic yard, according to the city.
“The safety and welfare of our employees and citizens has been and remains our number one priority,” she said. “Please visit the City’s webpage at www.killeentexas.gov for more information. For any questions or concerns regarding Solid Waste Services, please call 254-501-7785 or email sw-info@killeentexas.gov.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.