United Airlines, one of two major air service providers at the Killeen-Fort hood Regional Airport, will soon suspend its service to Killeen.

Passengership has fallen again as the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport experienced its lowest passenger rate in 18 months in August, according to that same month’s enplanements report.

The report, which tracks how many passengers embark and disembark planes at the airport every month, shows a significant drop in what has been an otherwise consistent, if low, year for the airport.

