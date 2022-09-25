Passengership has fallen again as the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport experienced its lowest passenger rate in 18 months in August, according to that same month’s enplanements report.
The report, which tracks how many passengers embark and disembark planes at the airport every month, shows a significant drop in what has been an otherwise consistent, if low, year for the airport.
Enplanements are a strong indicator of the health of an airport, and Killeen’s numbers have been low since United Airlines officially pulled out of the facility in January.
The airport recovered to pre-pandemic levels in mid-2021, but with American Airlines as the only passenger air service provider at the airport, Killeen has seen a 24.8% decline in year-to-date ridership since August of 2021, falling from 82,388 by August 2021 to 65,997 by the end of August 2022.
Killeen Director of Aviation Mike Wilson said in an email correspondence that the issues of falling ridership is not unique to Killeen.
“It appears that many airports our size have had lower enplanement numbers this summer,” he said. “Lower enplanements this summer are not just specific to GRK. Many airports our size are having the same issue.”
Wilson said the reasons for declining ridership in Killeen are largely due to “unusual amounts” of severe weather, pilot shortages, “record setting” fuel prices and the loss of United Airlines, which he said accounted for approximately 20% of the airport’s overall enplanements.
In addition, Wilson pointed out the national trend of pilot shortages.
“American Airlines alone parked more than 100 aircraft this summer because they do not have crews to operate them. Other airlines have as well,” he said.
In August 2021, Killeen saw 11,656 enplanements and 11,187 deplanements; 7,179 passengers boarded and 8,086 deplaned in July 2022. August is still well above the airport’s worst month in 2021, which came in February with just 3,905 enplanements and 3,619 deplanements. The airport’s worst month in the past decade came in April 2020, when it processed just 1,684 enplanements and 1,312 deplanements.
Overall, the airport has maintained an average of 8,249 passenger boardings per month in 2022, which is 10.9% less than it received in 2021, when it boarded roughly 9,154 passengers a month.
Wilson said there were no updates on the airport’s attempt to secure a route to Denver, Colorado, and to attract a new regional airline.
