While Killeen airport officials were not able to provide Thanksgiving travel numbers this week, they said they have seen an increase in passenger numbers in recent months.
Mike Wilson, the executive director of aviation in Killeen, provided a statement Wednesday on recent passenger traffic at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.
“I do not and will not have airline enplanement (passengers boarding planes) numbers for November until about mid-December,” he said. “While our enplanement numbers in general are increasing faster than many airports in the country, I do not anticipate that the number of travelers this Thanksgiving will be as much as last year due to the impacts of COVID-19.”
So far in 2020, the Killeen airport has seen significantly less air traffic compared to previous years.
Since the November and December 2020 boarding numbers are not currently available, the most recent available comparison is the month of October in 2019 and 2020.
In October 2019, there were 22,714 people getting on or off planes at the Killeen airport. In October 2020, there were 16,333 total, showing a decrease of over 6,000 year over year.
Currently the total number of boardings in 2020 through October is 66,164. By the end of October in 2019, there were 117,372 boardings.
Although the numbers are significantly lower than last, an upward trend can be seen in Killeen’s travel numbers since April.
In April the total of boardings and deplanements (people getting off of an airplane) was 2,996 because of rising concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. That number has steadily increased since and will likely continue to do so in the holiday season.
An Associated Press story from Monday said that nationwide air travel numbers are down but they are definitely on the increase.
“The number of people flying for Thanksgiving is down by more than half from last year because of the rapidly worsening outbreak. However, the 3 million who went through U.S. airport checkpoints from Friday through Sunday marked the biggest crowds since mid-March,” the article said.
In Killeen, the total year-to-date number of boardings and departures in 2019 was 279,339. In 2020, through October, the total is 130,791, a decrease of around 53.2% over the same time period last year.
Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport passengers
2019/2020
January 21,463/21,152
February 19,892/20,559
March 25,516/16,212
April 22,845/2,996
May 24,760/6,111
June 23,423/7,316
July 26,307/11,871
August 26,268/15,038
September 21,858/13,203
October 22,714/16,333
Source: City of Killeen
