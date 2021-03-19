The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport has applied for a grant that would award over $1 million to the airport to invest in new air travel routes for the local airport.
The grant is a Department of Transportation Small Community Air Service Development Program grant, according to Mike Wilson, the executive director of aviation in Killeen. He said he expects the Department of Transportation to announce the rewards in May.
Currently, the local airport has two routes: American Airlines flies to Dallas-Fort Worth in six to eight round trips per day, and United Airlines flies to Houston Intercontinental in two to three round trips per day, according to Hilary Shine, the spokeswoman for the city of Killeen.
Along with the $1 million grant, there are $360,000 in local matches and in-kind services.
The grant came up when members of the Killeen Economic Development Corporation discussed it during a quarterly report to the Killeen City Council on Tuesday.
The EDC has agreed to match $200,000. Local matches increase the likelihood Killeen could be awarded the grant, EDC officials said.
If the grant is awarded, Wilson explained how the money would be used.
“The grant would be used for a minimum revenue guarantee and marketing support for a new route to an additional hub airport,” Wilson said.
Travel at the airport continues to be down since COVID-19 hit the area in March 2020, however, the Killeen airport is doing better than most airports across the country, according to Wilson.
The local airport is up to around 70% or 75% of its pre-COVID-19 travelers while other airports around the country are around 40% to 60% of pre-COVID travelers.
In 2019, the total number of enplanements was 139,694 and the total number of deplanements was 139,645.
In 2020, the total number of enplanements was 82,861 and the total number of deplanements was 80,365.
So far in 2021, only two months have been reported.
In January and February there have been a total of 10,494 enplanements and 10,983 dep lanements.
The majority came in January as there were 11 days with no travel in February because of the inclement winter weather.
