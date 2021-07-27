The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport is looking into adding Denver as a potential connecting destination, and a recent federal grant award may help it do so.
The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded a $1 million grant to the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, which will go toward a new, non-stop service to Denver, among other amenities, Killeen officials said in a news release Tuesday.
The Department of Transportation issued the grant through federal funds within its Small Community Air Service Development Program.
Killeen’s regional airport provides an essential service to the soldiers and families of Fort Hood and to the civilians throughout Central Texas. Airport leadership takes seriously the responsibility to pursue all opportunities that maintain or improve that service, according the the release.
The grant “will allow the City to work with airlines for service to a new hub airport,” said Mike Wilson, executive director of aviation for the city of Killeen Aviation Department. “Having a new hub to fly to will provide more flight options for passengers and hopefully lead to lower ticket prices. An investment in the success of the airport is an investment in quality of life and the local economy.”
The funding will be used for a revenue guarantee, marketing, and start-up cost offset for a direct route to Denver.
The city did name any potential airlines in the release that might provide the service to Denver.
Obtaining service to Denver will provide great benefit to the community, including the United States military. New flights to Denver would create a link to multiple westbound domestic and international destinations and connections, according to the release.
