May marked the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport’s return to pre-pandemic levels of monthly passengers. Enplaned passengers totaled 13,060, 10% higher than May 2019 and 340% higher than May 2020, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
A drop in passenger levels directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, and by April, the number of passengers had dropped by 86%. Passenger numbers began recovering in July 2020, but the severe winter storm in February of this year resulted in another steep decline.
“It has been a very challenging year for the aviation industry, but locally, working with our airline partners and airport tenants, we have been able to rebound faster than most airports in the country,” Mike Wilson, the executive director of aviation, said.
While the pandemic has challenged passenger levels over the past year, federal grant and relief funding has maintained airport operations and created opportunities for improvements, according to the news release from the city.
Notable projects include replacement and upgrade of the baggage handling system, apron pavement and lighting improvements and upcoming replacement of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, A new commercial hangar is under construction and will be leased by CSI Aviation to expand its current operations. A second hangar is under design and will offer additional space to current or future lessees, the release said.
Wilson said staff has taken a more aggressive approach to business development in recent months to increase the airport’s visibility and viability. A robust digital marketing campaign has been created and is scheduled to launch this summer. An Air Service Development Task Force has brought together business leaders throughout the region to identify opportunities for partnerships and potential new routes, according to the release.
“The key to growing our airport is ensuring that Central Texas travelers are aware of the benefits of flying from Killeen,” Wilson said. “The support we have received from our regional partners will play an important role in our efforts to increase flight frequency and destinations.”
Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport is served daily by two commercial airlines. American Airlines connects to its Dallas-Fort Worth hub, and United Airlines connects to its Houston hub. Passengers can start their travel in Killeen and reach destinations throughout the world, the city noted in the release.
