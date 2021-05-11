Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport will receive two Federal Aviation Administration grants totaling $810,000 for improvements to its property, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn’s office announced Tuesday morning.
One grant is for $450,000 for the construction of a new building. The other is for $360,000 for the construction or improvement of a parking lot.
Grant paperwork did not specify the type of building that will be constructed.
“Texas’ population grows with each passing day, and as more people travel around our state, it’s important our infrastructure is able to meet local demand,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I applaud this announcement and I look forward to seeing the impact this grant will have on travelers in Bell County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.