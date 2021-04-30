The Skylark Airfield in Killeen is set to receive $13,000 as part of a $100,000 grant, U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, announced.
The grant is part of COVID-19 relief funds and the rest of the funds are going to other Central Texas airports. The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport received COVID relief funding in previous disbursements.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted individuals, families, and businesses in ways we never expected, and our local airports are no exception,” Carter said. “I am hopeful that these grants will ease the burden and aid in recovery as we work towards the future.”
