New and current downtown Killeen businesses will soon be able to request grants from the city, which has allocated a total of $1 million of American Rescue Plan Act money specifically for downtown/north Killeen businesses.
City officials are calling the grant programs the North Killeen Downtown Start-up Program and the City of Killeen Small Business Relief Program.
Applications for funding will be accepted beginning Feb. 1 and will remain open until all of the funds have been allocated, the city said in a news release Tuesday.
According to the city’s news release, below are the description of the programs:
The North Killeen Downtown Start-up Program
- Aims to build stronger communities and allow more access to economic opportunities in areas disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Funds are encouraged to be used to reduce these disparities and create stronger neighborhoods
- No limit on the amount that can be requested
- There are four eligibility/qualifying requirements
- Apply at KilleenTexas.gov/Downtown
City of Killeen Small Business Relief Program
- Small businesses who experienced financial hardships because of the coronavirus and are in need of assistance to stabilize and minimize additional adverse economic impacts
- Businesses can request up to $10,000
- There are seven eligibility/qualifying requirements
- Apply at KilleenTexas.gov/CommunityDevelopment
Nonprofits, publicly traded companies, and franchises are not eligible under these categories. Nonprofits may be eligible for other city of Killeen American Rescue Plan Act funds to be announced at a later date.
The Herald is awaiting clarification from the city on how it defines a “small business” and whether the money is to be paid back to the city.
As of July 2021, the city’s current vacancy rate for downtown buildings estimated at 70%, according to the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce.
