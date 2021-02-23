As many grocery and other stores are getting back to normal business hours, some cities and school districts in the area are still dealing with lingering water issues after last week’s winter weather.
Here is a look at the latest:
Killeen
As of Tuesday, the city of Killeen was still under a city-wide boil water notice, according to city spokeswoman Hilary Shine.
The City of Killeen is operating three water filling locations for residents: at Killeen Water & Sewer, at 805 W. Jasper Drive, which first opened Thursday; the Community Center Complex Ball Fields at 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., and Haynes Elementary School at 3309 W. Canadian River Loop.
Shine said all three water stations would remain open through Friday, with the same hours, but the Jasper Road Station would be moved to the Special Events Center at 3301 South W. S. Young Drive.
Harker Heights
As of Tuesday, Harker Heights officials reported the city’s water system was improving, although it still may be several days before a boil-water order is lifted.
Residents are asked to continue to boil water or use bottled water for consumption, as well as to continue to conserve water, as of Monday afternoon.
Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove residents no longer have to boil their water.
The city on Tuesday lifted a Feb. 17 boil-water notice for residents of the Mountain Top Pressure Plane after water samples came back good for consumption.
The city of Copperas Cove rescinded its 4B water restrictions on Monday, which had prohibited residents from using water for anything other than consumption and hygiene.
On Feb. 17, the city initially began implementing Stage 2 restrictions.
The city said in a release Monday that the Taylor Mountain Water Tank has reached sufficient capacities.
Fort Hood
On Monday evening, the Fort Hood Garrison Command notified its followers on Facebook that temporary boil-water notices would remain in effect only for designated areas of the installation.
“Only designated areas of (Fort Hood) buildings will be issued a temporary boil water notice over the next several days as water is restored to those areas through water pipes that were recently repaired from damage caused by the severe weather last week,” the Facebook post said.
Fort Hood officials said Tuesday that water had been restored to the 41000 block, primarily on the western side of contonement, and water was anticipated to be restored to the vicinity of Mission Training Center and the Rod and Gun Club Tuesday evening.
As Fort Hood officials make their way around the installation, more boil-water notices may be issued.
Water boil information will be updated on the III Corps and Fort Hood Facebook page.
Schools
Copperas Cove Independent School District students returned back to school on Monday after a week of inclement weather canceled class.
The Killeen Independent School District will resume in-person and virtual learning on Thursday. Some KISD staff were called back to school as early as Tuesday.
Stores
Walmart Supercenter stores in Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove have returned to normal operating hours of 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Three of the four H-E-B stores were back to normal operating hours of 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. The store in Harker Heights closes at 10 p.m. Tuesday, but an employee said hours would return to normal Wednesday.
Herald writer Lauren Dodd contributed to this report.
