Sales tax revenue was increased nearly across the board for local cities and counties, according to the March report from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive $776.2 million in sales tax allocations in March, according to a news release from Hegar.
Killeen is expected to receive $1.84 million in sales tax revenue, a 2.07% increase from March 2019’s allocation, according to the comptroller’s office.
Statewide, the total allocations represent a 7.7% increase from the allocations distributed in March 2019, according to the release.
The Bell County government will receive $1.65 million in sales tax allocations in March, an increase of 10.29% from this time last year.
Harker Heights will receive $512,268, a 5.62% increase from March 2019.
Nolanville also saw a sales tax percentage increase, receiving $82,477 in March, a 24.17% increase over the same month last year.
Temple is set to receive $1.77 million, a 5.87% increase from last year’s allocation.
Belton will receive $540,868, a 37.39% increase from last March’s allocations.
Coryell County will receive $228,577, for a 21.81% increase over last year’s allocations.
Copperas Cove saw a 33.08% increase in March allocations from last year; it is set to receive $487,573.
Gatesville saw a 0.60% decrease in sales tax allocations, receiving $155,497 in March.
