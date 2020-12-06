In recent years and recent months, city officials in Killeen and Temple have sought to update the comprehensive plan intended to guide their city’s respective growth and development.
What is somewhat different is how each city has gone about it.
In addition to taking twice as long to update its plan, Temple took a more proactive approach to gathering resident input in guiding the process. Temple also, unlike Killeen, contracted with a firm that had already done work for the city.
CITY OF KILLEEN
At its Nov. 17 meeting, the Killeen City Council approved a new comprehensive plan to be developed by Dallas-based Verdunity, Inc, at a cost of $349,140. The 6-1 council vote followed a presentation by Verdunity founder Kevin Shepherd, who spoke about the potential for growth Killeen has, the emphasis his firm’s plan would place on both downtown Killeen as well as existing neighborhoods, and the need to close Killeen’s “resource gap.”
A similar comprehensive plan was approved by the city in 2010, at a cost of $262,816 by Sugar Land-based Kendig Keast and was expected to last for 20 years, but so far has shown few tangible results.
The 2010 plan focused on future land use and character, growth management and capacity, mobility, parks and recreation, housing and had a supplement on the downtown area.
For the newly approved plan, seven members, all employees of the City of Killeen, made up a selection committee that reviewed the applications of firms seeking to contract with the city.
The committee members included City Manager Kent Cagle, Executive Director of Planning & Development Services Tony McIlwain, Executive Director of Public Works Danielle Singh, Executive Director of Community Development Leslie Hinkle, Executive Director of Finance Jon Locke, Director of Planning Wallis Meshier, Executive Director of Recreation Services Joe Brown, and Airport Business Manager Roque Aguon.
“The city issued the Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for a Comprehensive Plan on July 28, with a deadline of September 11,” Meshier said by email. “An advertisement soliciting submittals from qualified firms was printed in the Killeen Daily Herald on August 2. The city received statements of qualifications from seven consulting firms: Halff, Freese & Nichols, Verdunity, DTJ Design, Calvin, Giordano & Associates, TJKM; and Pegasus Planning.”
Meisher said that each submission was scored by members of the committee based upon the criteria set forth in the RFQ. These scores were used to determine the three top-scoring firms, which were Halff, Freese & Nichols and Verdunity — in that order.
“These three firms were invited to participate in in-person interviews, which were conducted in the City Council Chambers on Oct. 5,” Meisher said. “All eight members of the selection committee sat on the interview panel. Each firm was given 90 minutes to make a presentation and answer follow-up questions.
“Following the in-person interviews, the selection committee unanimously agreed that Verdunity was their first choice. This choice was made clear by the fact that Verdunity’s approach to the Comprehensive Plan was firmly rooted in commitment to fiscal sustainability.”
Meisher emphasized that the process did not lead to any sort of expedited decision.
“The city council’s decision on Nov. 17 to move forward with awarding a contract to Verdunity was preceded by approximately 10 months of discussion regarding the need for a new comprehensive plan,” Meisher said.
Shepherd estimates the timeline for the new plan will be somewhere between 12 to 16 months.
“It will depend on how meeting schedules flesh out with COVID and coordinating meetings with council and other groups,” Shepherd said last week by email.
City of Killeen Spokesperson Hilary Shine added that there was no prior relationship between Killeen and Verdunity.
CITY OF TEMPLE
Two years ago, in December of 2018 and following a 20-month process, Temple adopted its own comprehensive plan. Austin-based Halff Associates was selected to update the city’s plan, which had last been done in 2008, with a contract worth about $247,000.
The Temple City Council’s vote to approve the plan update was unanimous.
A 10-member committee comprised of city staff and members of the public selected Halff Associates from the applicants.
“This is the finish line for some of it,” Mayor Tim Davis said, at the time, of the 236-page plan. “But it’s the starting line for most of it.”
Unlike Killeen, however, Temple residents were directly involved with the selection process.
Although Halff was already familiar with Temple, having been tapped to create the city’s 2014 Parks Master Plan, the city received proposals from a total of three consulting firms to develop the plan, including Halff.
“To be successful and well done, it involves a lot of public input,” City Manager Brynn Myers said at the time. “Having a consulting firm that is able to get that input and translate it into a good comprehensive plan is important. There is going to be lots of opportunity for public input into this plan. The process is built around public involvement.”
Yet Temple did not end its residents’ participation with the process there. Myers recommended the council appoint 15 to 18 members of the public to a Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee to help guide the process. Each council member would appoint three members, ensuring each district is represented, and the mayor also having the option to appoint up to three additional members.
City of Temple spokesman Cody Weems said the updated comprehensive plan was approved by City Council in October.
“This is 20 months of work put into one outstanding document,” Director of Planning Brian Chandler said in a press release at the time. “It’s been a very thorough process and we have had a lot of input to develop a plan that we feel confident will be a good guide for future growth for at least the next 10 years. I think that is one of the most successful pieces of this plan — the amount of public input we received.”
Another Texas city, near Houston, has also redeveloped its comprehensive plan in recent years, and took a different approach.
PASADENA
Sheena Salvino, redevelopment manager with the Pasadena Economic Development Corporation, in Pasadena, said that although they are working with Verdunity, the firm is not developing a full-fledged comprehensive plan for the city.
“Technically speaking, Verdunity is a subconsultant of the firms Kimley Horn & Hawes Hill, who were selected through a publicly bid RFP process,” Salvino said by email. “Also, the contract is with the City of Pasadena, not with Pasadena EDC. More specifically, managed by the Planning Department.”
Salvino said Pasadena residents did not review the submissions, nor was there a public committee formed to review them.
“A steering committee made of local residents and business owners was formed at the onset,” she said, adding that the project, in whole, was initiated because the city’s last comprehensive plan was completed almost 25 years ago.
“Verdunity is not creating a plan for us; they are providing us the maps, data, and analysis component. Their work (the data and analysis) forms the foundation.”
Salvino said this plan began as a more traditional comprehensive plan, but due to the restrictions of COVID, timing and the reallocation of city resources, the project morphed to become a lean strategy and accompanying framework to help decision makers to prioritize and implement long-standing goals and projects.
Salvino said she did not have the cost of the plan, and a call to Pasadena city officials asking for the cost was not immediately returned on Friday.
“Kevin’s (Shepherd) team has been critical to convey the importance of land use impacts in a city that does not have zoning,” she said. “The parcel data that they capture and analyze easily show how productive, in terms of dollars/acre, different land uses are. The data shows which are sustainable earners and which cost the city money. The data show the types and densities in our city that are the most productive. In sum, we learned that land use matters and different development patterns impact the fiscal health of the city.
With that as a common understanding, Salvino said, city officials and leaders can consider projects in those terms: prioritizing projects that make good fiscal sense for the community and reject those that degrade or cost the city money.
“This data forms the foundation of our strategy,” she added. “The second component of the process is now to draw on the previous and current work of the city, its citizens, businesses, and stakeholders by conducting a review and analysis of past and current planning efforts. Our consultants are working to distill the community’s desired form and function.
“Next, the steering committee will be tasked with reviewing the analysis and giving feedback on the information that has been gleaned about what Pasadena wants to be. Finally, the consultant team will marry the community’s desires with fiscal analysis to deliver a strategy that helps the City realize those goals.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.