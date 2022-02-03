Vice chairwoman of the Killeen Animal Advisory Board, Linda Marzi, presented the board’s annual report to the Killeen City Council this week, and also discussed more ways to get city residents involved with the city-run animal shelter.
As Tuesday night’s council meeting was nearing its close, Marzi came to the podium to present the council with the board’s annual report from Oct. 1, 2020 to Sept. 30, 2021.
“I know it’s getting late so I promise to get through this very quickly,” Marzi said as she was preparing her presentation.
Marzi read through the report which detailed the various discussions the volunteer advisory board had regarding the wellbeing of animals in the city’s animal shelter, 3118 Commerce Drive.
According to the report, this ranged from having a volunteer speak with potential adopters on what dog or cat they should adopt to reduce the rate of pets that are returned to shelters and ways to help both feral cats and dogs to get them off the streets and into a home.
After presenting the report, Marzi also talked about ways to get the community of Killeen engaged with animals and animal shelters.
Marzi brought up having school children come to shelters so they can meet the cats and dogs of the shelter. She also brought up putting on events for potential adopters to come out and meet their next furry family member.
“We could even have a council member get dunked,” Marzi said as council members laughed.
Councilwoman Mellisa Brown asked Marzi how much progress the board has done reviewing city ordinance chapter 6, which deals with animals.
“We are about 40 percent complete, but we expect to be done with it by late summer,” Marzi said.
Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez praised the board.
“I am really happy to see the direction the board has been going,” Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez and Councilman Ken Wilkerson were assigned to attend the meetings of the advisory board to assess its performance after there were concerns about the board not being proactive.
But with the annual report and Gonzalez’s praise, it seems that those concerns have been put to rest.
