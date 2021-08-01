Killeen Animal Services held a free pet adoption event Sunday in hopes of finding some furry friends a “fur-ever” home and freeing up some much needed space.
Over the weekend, fees were waived for animals that were sterilized, vaccinated and microchipped, the city said in a release.
With the shelter off Commerce Avenue over capacity, Animal Services supervisor William Harding said the free adoption events have been a godsend.
“The first one did really well. The others did also. It looked like they were kind of diminishing. The one we had yesterday did better than the first one. Either way, they’ve been doing well,” he said.
Harding said 69 dogs and 84 cats were adopted from the shelter in July. On Sunday, there were still about 200 animals at the shelter. The problem goes deeper than not having enough room at the facility. Harding had a list of ways residents can be part of the solution to reduce the overpopulation.
“One, spay and neuter. It’s our city ordinance.” Harding said. “Spread the word about adoption. The more people that know, the bigger the impact.”
Harding said it’s also important for residents to keep their animals confined and on a leash if out of the home. Spaying and neutering animals is crucial, as pets that have not gotten the procedure tend to roam more.
Though fairly new, the city has a foster program as well. Residents can come in and fill out a form. Once they pass a background check, they can pick an animal to take home and foster.
To learn more, visit KilleenTexas.gov/Animals.
