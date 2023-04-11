Killeen Animal Services and Petco will provide free vaccinations pets on Sunday at the Killeen Special Events Center.
“The clinic will be hosted in a drive-through format, and vaccines will be available on a first-come, first-served basis,” according to a city news release. “To ensure safety of pets and people, all attending pets must be on a leash or in a pet-safe carrier.”
The program is part of Petco Love’s national vaccination initiative that provides free vaccines to animal-welfare partners, including Killeen Animal Services.
“Through this national effort, Killeen Animal Services aims to vaccinate 1,000 pets,” the release shows.
The event on Sunday is the city’s second, said Jessica Green, director of Killeen Animal Services.
“Petco Love has created an amazing opportunity for pet owners to receive these important vaccines free of charge, and we urge community members to take advantage of this amazing resource. As a proud Petco Love partner, Killeen Animal Services is dedicated to improving the lives of pets through this initiative. To further benefit pets and their families, we are excited to share that the rabies vaccination will also be available at this event and will be provided at no cost.”
Vaccines distributed through the Petco Love initiative are the DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline vaccines — aimed at parvovirus and distemper in dogs and panleukopenia in cats, the most prevalent deadly diseases affecting pets.
The Killeen Special Events Center is at 3301 South W.S. Young Drive.
