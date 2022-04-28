The Killeen Animal Services is inviting the community to celebrate National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day.
The Killeen Animal Shelter, 3118 Commerce Drive, will be hosting free pet adoptions on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for all pets that are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped.
The shelter on Wednesday had about 20 pets that will be eligible for the free adoptions, and 40 more available for adoption at normal rates, according to a news release.
“Our team is very excited to be celebrating National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, and we hope our community members will join us in celebrating by adopting one of our shelter pets,” said Jessica Dunagan, Killeen Animal Services manager, in a news release.
“Volunteering, donating, and fostering are also wonderful ways to honor the day,” she said.
The shelter’s normal adoption hours are Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more info, visit killeentexas.gov/233/Animal-Services
