Killeen Animal Shelter has adjusted its business hours. Beginning Friday, the shelter will be open Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This change closes the shelter to the public one hour early to allow staff to participate in customer service training.
Adoption hours are Monday through Thursday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The shelter has dogs and cats of different ages, breeds, sizes and temperaments in need of forever homes, and the public is encouraged to visit them at the shelter at 3118 Commerce Drive or view them online at KilleenTexas.gov/Animals.
In compliance with COVID-19 requirements, visitors must wear masks and obey social distancing measures for their own safety and that of others.
