The Killeen Animal Shelter is extending its adoption hours to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, according to a news release sent out by Hilary Shine, the executive director of communications for the city of Killeen.
The new schedule adds 17 hours of weekly adoption time. Previous hours were 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed Sunday, according to the release. The new hours will take effect on Monday.
The news release said the staff thinks that extending the hours will add convenience and increase the number of animals placed in forever homes, according to the release.
The animal shelter is located at 3118 Commerce Drive. In addition to visiting during daily hours, the public can view animals ready for a new home online at KilleenTexas.gov/Animals, according to the release.
