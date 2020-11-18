Killeen Animal Shelter getting closer to a no-kill shelter

Killeen Recreation Services Director Joe Brown expressed optimism this week about the city’s animal services program.
Brown gave a year-in-review presentation about Killeen Animal Services to the City Council at its Tuesday meeting. He discussed the increase in the live release rate for animals in their care, from 81.2% in June of 2019 to a current rate of 87.3%, to the adopt out rate of 2,500 to 2,900 animals per year, the recent customer service training staff and volunteers have completed, among other items.
“I feel really good about where our budget is today,” Brown added about the program’s financial situation.
The live release rate for animals is the live outcomes divided by all outcomes minus unhealthy/untreatable owner requested euthanasia. It is when you have the total number of animals that enter the shelter vs. the animals that have to be euthanized, not including owner surrender euthanasia.
If a shelter is at a 90% live release rate they are considered a no-kill shelter.
The euthanization rate is 12%, or 460 animals, and the adoption rate is 36%, or 1,387, for the period covering fiscal year 2019-20, according to city spokesperson Hilary Shine.
“After adoption the new owners have up to five days to return an animal that is not working out for them,” Shine said by email.
Mayor Jose Segarra encouraged council members to visit the animal shelter, located at 3118 Commerce Drive.
Councilmember Steve Harris asked for the reasons why animals are returned to the shelter. Brown said the main reason is that people will take in an animal which they believe will get along with an animal they already have, but this turns out not to be case.
Councilmember Mellisa Brown asked what kinds of veterinary care is offered at the shelter. To this, Joe Brown responded that the primary ones are vaccinations, and that they see many cases of mange among the animals there.
“It has to take a wonderful person to work at an animal shelter,” Councilmember Shirley Fleming noted.
To learn more visit https://www.killeentexas.gov/233/Animal-Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.