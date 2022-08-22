Pet Care 3.jpg

Killeen resident Christy Narvaez adopted her 7-year-old poodle mix, Ziggy, three years ago.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Aug. 26 is National Dog Day, and the Killeen Animal Shelter will help celebrate the event with free pet adoptions Aug. 26-31. The shelter has lots of dogs — and cats and other animal breeds — that need a good home.

The shelter is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Pet adoptions will be free from Friday, Aug. 26 through Wednesday, Aug. 31.

