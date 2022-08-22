Aug. 26 is National Dog Day, and the Killeen Animal Shelter will help celebrate the event with free pet adoptions Aug. 26-31. The shelter has lots of dogs — and cats and other animal breeds — that need a good home.
The shelter is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Pet adoptions will be free from Friday, Aug. 26 through Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Founded in 2004 by Animal Welfare Advocate and Pet Lifestyle Expert Colleen Paige, National Dog Day celebrates all breeds, mixed and pure, and serves to help galvanize the public to recognize the number of dogs that need to be rescued each year, either from public shelters, rescues and pure breed rescues, according to www.nationaldogday.com.
National Dog Day also honors family dogs and dogs that work selflessly to save lives, keep people safe and bring comfort, the website states. Dogs put their lives on the line every day — protecting our families and homes, for their law enforcement partner, for their blind companion, for the disabled, for our freedom and safety by detecting bombs and drugs and helping to locate and rescue victims of accidents and tragedy, the site states.
The Killeen Animal Shelter is located at 3118 Commerce Drive, where animals may be viewed during business hours. Animals ready for a new home can also be viewed online at KilleenTexas.gov/Animals or call the shelter at 254-526-4455.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.