The Killeen Animal Shelter remains near capacity and will offer free adoptions Friday and Saturday.
Fees will be waived for animals that are sterilized, vaccinated and microchipped. Standard rates will apply to other animals, according to a release from the city of Killeen.
Dogs and cats of different ages, breeds, sizes and temperaments are in need of homes, and the shelter depends on the public to adopt them. Animals available for adoption can be viewed online at KilleenTexas.gov/Animals, according to the release.
The shelter is located at 3118 Commerce Drive. Adoption hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.