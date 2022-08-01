Next Monday, Aug. 8, is International Cat Day and the Killeen Animal Shelter is celebrating with a special free pet adoption event Aug. 5-8.
Pet adoptions will be free during this four-day event for all pets, and not just cats.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Next Monday, Aug. 8, is International Cat Day and the Killeen Animal Shelter is celebrating with a special free pet adoption event Aug. 5-8.
Pet adoptions will be free during this four-day event for all pets, and not just cats.
Killeen Animal Shelter is located at 3118 Commerce Drive and is open for adoptions Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Animals ready for a new home can also be viewed online at KilleenTexas.gov/Animals.
For more information visit KilleenTexas.gov/Animals or call the shelter at 254-526-4455.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.