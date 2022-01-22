traffic

The Killeen Department of Public Works’ Engineering Division will be closing several roads in the coming week, as part of an ongoing project to install a 20-inch natural gas line in northeast Killeen, the city announced on Friday.

The scheduled closures are from Monday through Friday and are as follows:

US Grant Drive, from Lake Road to General Drive

Robert E. Lee Drive, from Lake Road to General Drive

Nimitz Drive, from Lake Road to Shoemaker Drive

Eisenhower Drive, from Willowbend Drive to General Drive

Ruiz Drive, from Willowbend Drive to Shoemaker Drive

Sherman Drive, from Willowbend Drive to Shoemaker Drive

Shoemaker Drive, from Willowbend Drive to Sherman Drive

Kirk Avenue, from Willow Bend Drive to Sierra Drive

Dickens Drive, from Westcliff Drive to Winchester Drive

Purser Drive, from Westcliff Road to Winchester Drive

Savage Drive, from Westcliff Road to Winchester Drive

Marlin Drive, from Remington Drive to Winchester Drive

Acron Drive, from Prairie Drive to Mountain View Drive

Hunt Drive, from Chase Circle to Mountain View Drive

Jerome Drive, from West Creek Circle to Ridglea Court

Lago Trail, from Lago Circle to Ridglea Court

Lazy Ridge Drive, from Westcliff Road to Whitmire Drive

Hidden Hill Drive, from Schwertner Drive to Whitmire Drive

Schwertner Drive, from Wood Hollow Drive to Whitmire Drive

Repairs are being made to the sidewalks, curbs and streets in these areas as personnel and equipment must enter the roadway to complete the work, according to the city.

The contractor will have traffic detoured around the work sites. Motorists should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices.

This full project is scheduled to be completed around the end of this month, officials said.

tcooper@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7553 

