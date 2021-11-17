The 58th annual Christmas parade in downtown Killeen will be 1 p.m. Dec. 11, the city announced Wednesday. Those wishing to participate must register by Nov. 30.
The parade theme is, “On Ice,” and participants are encouraged to incorporate it in their displays.
The parade will feature Santa Claus on a firetruck, reindeer in a corvette and Fort Hood’s cavalry horse unit among many others, the city said.
The parade entry form and complete rules and regulations are available online at KilleenTexas.gov/REC. Entry form, announcer script and $25 entry fee must be received by 5 p.m. Nov. 30.
The parade will start on West Avenue D and end at West Avenue B and College Street. The full map of the route can also be found at KilleenTexas.gov/REC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.