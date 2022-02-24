Killeen has selected Kris Krishna as the new presiding judge of the Killeen Municipal Court, the city announced in a news release Thursday.
Krishna replaces Mark Kimball, who retired on Wednesday after serving eight years as the city judge.
Krishna comes to Killeen from Laredo, where he was regional counsel for the Webb-Zapata Counties District Attorney’s Office for the last two years, according to the news release.
There, he served as a liaison between the various district attorneys’ offices in the region, the Texas Department of Public Safety and other criminal justice entities in the region.
He has also worked as a prosecutor in the Grand Prairie City Attorney’s Office and was an Assistant District Attorney in the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office in Fort Worth.
Krishna was an instructor at the Thurgood Marshall School of Law in Houston from 2009 to 2011, where he also received his law degree.
“We are looking forward to Mr. Krishna coming on board here in Killeen,” Mayor Jose Segarra said in the release. “He brings experience, and a proven track record of success shows that his background will be a great asset to the citizens of our city. We know he will add value to our court system.”
Krishna is scheduled begin on April 11.
In the interim, Associate Municipal Judge Gregory K. Simmons, will assume the role of presiding judge.
Krishna’s official appointment to the position is set to go before the Killeen City Council on Tuesday, according to the release.
The council was involved in the hiring process for the new judge, and interviewed numerous candidates who applied for the position, which pays $120,000 annually plus benefits, according to city documents. Kimball was making $125,500 annually, according to the city.
“On February 11, 2022, each finalist interviewed with the City Council and a consensus was reached to offer the position of Presiding Municipal Court Judge to Mr. Kris Krishna,” according to a city staff report on the council agenda for next week’s meeting.
