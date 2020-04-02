The proposed fee schedule for the city of Killeen that will take effect in fiscal year 2021 which begins Oct. 1, 2020, has been published, according to a news release from the city. The fee schedule includes rates for a variety of services such as recreation leagues, city facility rentals and building permits among others. The fees are available for public review and comment through April 30, according to the release.
While the Killeen City Council is responsible for setting utility rates, they have delegated the authority to set most user fees to the city manager, according to the release.
All user fees will be reviewed annually to calculate cost recovery, to compare charges to benchmark cities and to recommend adjustments. The city manager will publish proposed fees by the end of March before the start of each new fiscal year, according to the release.
The fee schedule is presented as a spreadsheet divided by service area. Each type of fee is noted and shows the current charge and the proposed charge. Changes to the proposed schedule are the removal of duplicate fees throughout and revisions to planning and development fees to comply with new state laws.
The public is encouraged to review the proposed fee schedule and to provide comments to the city by April 30. The schedule is available at KilleenTexas.gov/Finance and comments can be emailed to budget-team@killeentexas.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.