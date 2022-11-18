Traditionally Thanksgiving is the time of year for caring, sharing and giving.
The annual Food for Families project, a food drive, collected donations throughout Killeen and the Central Texas area on Friday. Volunteers included The Boy Scouts of America, Longhorn Council, H-E-B and other organizations.
Central Texas locations collected non perishable food to stock the shelves of area food banks and pantries beyond the holiday. Items they were seeking included canned meats, such as tuna, chili stew, chicken; canned vegetables, sugar, corn meal, pasta, pasta sauce, cereals, flour and rice.
The Killeen Food Care Center, 210 N. 16th St., is where many people stood in long lines Friday to take advantage of the collected donations. Recipients of all ages, races and genders were present despite the frigid temperatures.
The Food Care Center was a “home base” for food donations, said Executive Director Raymond Cockrell.
He said “this year’s local goal was 400,000 pounds of groceries.”
Area-wide, in 2020, the food drive collected more than 2.6 million pounds of food throughout Central Texas.
