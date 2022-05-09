A Killeen woman was arrested Saturday after allegedly injuring another woman with a razor at the Killeen Applebees, according to an arrest affidavit obtained Monday.
According to the affidavit, Tiffiny Cabrera, 40, had been purchasing drinks for other customers at a bar in Applebees Saturday night, and left at around 1:12 a.m. after paying her tab. However, the affidavit goes on to say that Cabrera returned at about 1:28 a.m., following the bartender into the bar area, shoving her and demanding that the woman return her money.
The affidavit is unclear as to exactly how the woman was injured, only saying that “as the suspect shoved the victim, she had a razor in her hands and cut the victim’s hand open, causing the victim pain.”
Witnesses subdued Cabrera, who was placed in handcuffs by a security guard, the affidavit said. A black box-cutter was found on the floor several feet from the entrance to the bar when Killeen police arrived on scene.
When KPD officers attempted to arrest Cabrera, she “began to yell loudly and pull away from the escorting officers,” ultimately kicking one of the officers and spitting on his face and uniform, according to the affidavit.
As of 4 p.m. Monday, Cabrera was not listed in the Bell County Jail. She was assigned $175,000 in bonds, which includes a $100,000 on the charge of assaulting a public servant and a $75,000 on the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
