The Killeen City Council discussed and approved a two-year contract with Andale Construction in an effort to improve Killeen’s streets.
The unanimous vote was made during a regular meeting Tuesday night and was conducted inside council chambers marked for social distancing.
Three council members — Shirley Fleming, Jim Kilpatrick and Debbie Nash-King — participated in the meeting via live stream as a precaution amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to city reports, the street operations department “has been reviewing options for street maintenance which would allow a decrease of maintenance costs … allow for an equal or better quality surface on roadways.”
Tuesday’s vote would allow the Jourdanton, Texas-based Andale to apply HA5 high density mineral bond surface treatment, a material that is able to hold high concentrations of fine aggregates and other components that resist deterioration.
This will be the first time the city will use HA5 for road maintenance. In previous years, the city used slurry seal, a homogenous mixture of emulsified asphalt, water, well-graded fine aggregate and mineral filler.
“It’s a cost effective and biodegradable option,” said Public Works Director Danielle Singh to the council. “We’ve researched this quite a bit ... and this (material) has a history of working.”
The expected spending for this fiscal year, which ends Oct. 1, is $645,000, “but will not exceed $1,000,000,” according to staff reports. The anticipated cost is for treatment of 196,648 square yards or 30 lane miles throughout the city.
The $1 million cap is to give “flexibility due to our current situation (COVID-19 pandemic),” Singh said.
Killeen spokeswoman Hilary Shine said funding came from the street fee revenue, paid by residents through their monthly utility bills. The fee was adopted by the council in December 2018 and placed on bills in August 2019.
From Oct. 1, through March 31, the city has collected $887,501 in street maintenance fees. The budget estimates collecting $1.6 million in FY20, which ends Sept. 30.
“Street maintenance fee revenue is specifically used for surface treatments that extend the life of the roadway,” Shine told the Herald before the meeting by email. “The general fund provides approximately $5 million for other types of street maintenance (striping, signage, sidewalks, etc.) as well as personnel and equipment.”
In other matters, the council with a unanimous vote selected the city’s new director of aviation.
Michael Wilson, who has been the city’s interim director since Oct. 31, has 40 years of aviation experience and has been employed with the City of Killeen since Aug. 1, 2005.
Prior to joining the city, Wilson started his aviation career with the City of Brownwood as an airport line person and was promoted to airport assistant manager in October 1984.
Wilson’s move is just six months after the departure of Matthew Van Valkenburgh, who held the post since April 2013.
With the approval of Wilson’s promotion, his official start date will be April 15.
The annual base salary of the position is $108,000 and the prorated amount through the end of the fiscal year is estimated at $64,186, salary and benefits. Funds are available in the city’s aviation budget, according to city staff reports.
