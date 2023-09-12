The city’s fiscal year 2024 budget was approved unanimously by the Killeen City Council Tuesday night following a final push from home-building developers and some council members questioning how increased fees in the budget may affect future growth.
Two local developers made a final effort to urge the council to lower inspection fees or provide more clarity on them. The increased fees — which will help the city recoup a portion of the cost of doing construction inspections — are a small part of the $282 million budget that was approved. It’s a decrease of $16 million from the 2023 fiscal year budget of $298.2 million, which had added weight thanks to federal COVID funding.
The 2024 budget includes pay increases for both civil service and classified employees, including pay raises for fire rescue officers and police officers.
It also includes an increase of $1.50 for monthly residential water bills, which City Manager Kent Cagle said would result in a little over $1 million in revenue.
The 100% disabled veterans tax exemption, a state property tax law, was a hot topic during the budget presentation in July. The exempted property value grew to $292.7 million.
The tax roll shows net taxable value for Killeen increased by nearly 16%, to $10.8 billion. The increase in new growth was explained partly by Killeen’s population increase that resulted in more people buying homes.
The council, also in a 7-0 vote, lowered the tax rate to at 62.08 cents per $100 valuation from 62.33 cents . The Killeen Five-Year Capital Improvement Program for fiscal year 2024-2028 was also unanimously approved.
Developers
Developers on Tuesday once again complained about increases in developer fees, both during citizen comments and the budget public hearing.
Gary “Bubba” Purser said the Killeen fees are much higher than places like Belton, Temple or Waco.
“When you look at our building permits that went from 1,200 down to 600, that’s all you really need to know,” Purser said. “Yes, the interest rates have gone up, I agree with that. They changed.”
But he said new building permits in Temple have increased.
“So that doesn’t hold water for me.” Purser said.
There has been a fluctuation in the amount of single-family home building permits in Killeen during the past few years. Last year, the number was 497. Between 2016 and 2020 the amount of permits ranged from 592 to 700, according the city permit data.
In the 2000s, the number was at its peak with some numbers topping more than 1,000 new homes per year. Between 2004 and 2010, the amount of permits were more than 1,000 until 2011 when it went down to 990, and then it began to steadily decrease.
“This is not working. When you cut your building permits in half, that’s a problem. If Walmart or H-E-B stores were doing a million dollars a month and now all the sudden they started doing half a million a month, corporate is going to talk to somebody,” Purser said.
Developer Josh Welch also spoke at the council. He said developers he spoke to were confused about what they were supposed to pay. He said there was confusion on whether there was a flat fee, or per acre or per lot.
Welch also said doing inspections on larger plans are different than smaller ones.
“Is it fair to charge all those things the same? I’d like to say probably not,” Welch said.
“Keep them simple. Keep them clear,” Welch said. “I’d very much like to see a more simplified fee schedule.”
Councilman Jose Segarra, who owns a real estate company, asked for clarification on the issue.
“Is it per acre or per occurrence, and I think if we could clarify that, would you consider that progress here?” Segarra asked Welch.
Councilman Ramon Alvarez, a former city employee who now works in real estate, said there is no “per occurrence” ... “It’s per your project,” he said.
“I believe on the per acre we clarified prior when we voted on the fees and approved them,” Alvarez said.
Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez asked again about the confusion.
“It was the preliminary plat and they were charged per occurrence,” Welch said, repeating an example of why he says developers are confused on the fees.
Wallis Meshier, the city’s assistant director of development services, said she believed developers were confusing the subdivision inspection and preliminary plat fees.
“The only thing that occurred was on one slide on the paper that said per acre,” City Manager Kent Cagle said, referencing a misprint when the development fee increases were first discussed last month.
‘Responsible growth’
Councilman Michael Boyd, a real estate agent in the Austin area, asked about whether or not the fees were going to discourage development.
“We’re not supposed to go over the average and that’s what we’ve done every year,” Cagle said. “We’re no where close to recovering our cost” from inspection fees.
He said he doesn’t believe the developer fees are enough to discourage a developer from building in Killeen, adding that the city’s permit office remains busy.
“I think the bigger impact on anything right now is mortgage rates,” Cagle said.
“That’s one of the backbones of our comprehensive plan is fiscally responsible growth,” Cagle said, explaining that the burden of paying for inspections either falls on the taxpayers or the developers. “So I guess the real question comes down is who do you want to pay?”
Like Boyd, Gonzalez, who works in property management for a real-estate company, also questioned the city manager on if the city was putting itself at a competitive disadvantage with the fees.
“I just don’t buy that,” Cagle said, rejecting the idea.
City Engineer Andrew Zagars said Waco’s methodology is to recover 100% of their cost.
Zagars said Waco has a sheet of paper that contractors or developers need to fill out to find out what the total cost of the project is, then it takes a percent which matches the cost to the city.
“But we also looked at Belton, we looked at Copperas Cove. Yes, they are lower than us, but they also have additional fees compared to what was presented,” Zagars said.
He also said that Temple doesn’t charge inspection fees.
“That’s their methodology ... they just put the burden on the taxpayers,” Zagars said.
Cagle said he eventually wants the city to break even on the cost of doing inspections.
Alvarez said its all about balance.
“We talk about growth and development and cost,” he said. “Everything in this world has a cost to it. How we want it to grow that’s a topic that’s up for a discussion.”
He said comparing Temple and other cities “is apples and oranges.”
“(Temple) has a lot of things they can rely on that the city of Killeen to date doesn’t have,” Alvarez said. “Let’s say a buyer is looking to buy a home and its $200,000, and now all of the sudden it’s $205,000.”
He said if someone can’t afford a $205,000 house, they probably shouldn’t be trying to buy a $200,000 home, either.
Alvarez said they should be focused on finding builders willing to produce “truly affordable housing, something with a one in front of the price versus a two.”
Mayor Debbie Nash-King said “diverse housing” is part of the comprehensive plan. “And we just have to work with builders and developers and talk to them.”
She said Alvarez and Segarra both had “good points.”
