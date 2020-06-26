Two traffic intersections in the south Killeen area will benefit from a more than $69,000 traffic signal design project approved by the Killeen City Council.
According to Danielle Singh, the city’s executive director of public works, the intersections of Clear Creek Road and Bunny Trail along with West Elms Road and Tallwood Drive were part of the department’s five year capital improvement program and were included in the current fiscal year project list.
“We did have staff perform traffic studies at these intersections indicating that traffic signals are warranted,” Singh told the council before the 5-2 vote on Tuesday.
Fort Worth-based engineering consulting firm Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. was selected for “design services based on experience and expertise,” Singh said.
The proposed design will have three signal lights at the Clear Creek Road and Bunny Trail intersection and four signal lights in the West Elms Road and Tallwood Drive, which is adjacent to Palo Alto Middle School.
The cost of the total design project is approximately $69,750. The proposed cost for the Clear Creek and Bunny Trail project is $36,425 and will be funded through the governmental capital improvement and traffic signal accounts. The proposed cost for the West Elms Road and Tallwood Drive project is $33,325 and will be funded through the child safety fund and traffic signal accounts.
Councilmembers Shirley Fleming and Jim Kilpatrick, who both voted in opposition to the project, told Singh while they support the project, other firms should be considered in the future.
“I know they (Kimley-Horn) are very much experienced but if we are going to make changes here in the city, we need start to looking at other contracts,” Fleming said. “Kimley-Horn is doing a great service but we need to start looking at other services as well.”
Kilpatrick said while he also supports the project “tremendously” and are “both needed” he voted no “based on the matter … of seeing Kimley-Horn … on all of the design features.”
“They (Kimley-Horn) give us a great service,” he said, adding he questioned if the service would be as great if the company had the lowest bid.
Singh told the council what made the department choose Kimley-Horn was that the firm “has a lot of experience as far as signal design and they are also familiar with our traffic signals.”
