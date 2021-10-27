The following items were approved by the Killeen City Council during Tuesday’s regular meeting:
- The council approved the quarterly investment report.
- $4.8 million was approved for fleet replacements.
- $219,940 was approved for the purchase of police uniforms and accessories.
- $186,400 was approved for the purchase of police duty gear, body armor and ammunition.
- The city approved proposed criteria from Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta for their redistricting services.
- The city approved an anexation request for 19.7 acres between Prewitt Ranch Road and Clear Creek Road.
- The city approved a B-4 rezoning request.
