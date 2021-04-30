The Arbor Day Tree Planting and the Movies in Your Park events that were planned by the city of Killeen and would have taken place today have both been canceled.
Hilary Shine, the spokeswoman for the city of Killeen issued a statement this morning saying the recent rain has caused the cancellation.
There was no mention of the events being rescheduled at this time.
The Arbor Day festivities were supposed to take place at 9:30 a.m. today at Heritage Oaks Hike & Bike Trail.
Fourteen trees were going to be planted, including 10 Mexican white oaks, a Canadian maple and an apple tree. Two Vitex trees were to be planted in honor of the late former Councilman Jim Kilpatrick and his wife, Judy.
The movie in the park would have been a screening of “Playing with Fire” at 7:30 p.m. at the Killeen Amphitheater.
