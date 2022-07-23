The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area was $3.80 on Saturday, which is 19 cents lower than last week’s average and $1 more than it was this time last year, according to AAA.
Here’s a look at the local, state and national prices.
In Killeen on Saturday, Gasbuddy.com users reported the cheapest regular gasoline selling for $3.54 per gallon at QuikTrip, 806 E. Central Texas Expressway. Two locations reportedly were selling diesel at the cheapest price point in Killeen at $4.59 per gallon, according to updates reported on Saturday. Those were Cefco at 3309 S. Fort Hood St. and QuikTrip at 2207 S. Clear Creek Road, Suite 304.
In Harker Heights, the least expensive gallon of regular gasoline was being sold for $3.48 at at Sam’s Club, 600 W. Central Texas Expressway. For those without Sam’s Club memberships, gas was selling for $3.54 at Murphy USA, 2010 Heights Drive, according to GasBuddy.com users. On Saturday, Sam’s Club also had the lowest diesel price at $4.45 per gallon. For non-members, Murphy USA also reportedly had the least expensive diesel in Harker Heights at $4.55 a gallon.
In Copperas Cove on Saturday, the cheapest regular gas was reported as selling for $3.57 per gallon at the Murphy USA, 2712 E. Business Highway 190, GasBuddy.com users reported. On Saturday, Murphy USA also was reportedly selling the least expensive diesel at $4.64 a gallon.
The lowest-priced gasoline was last reported as selling for $3.55 per gallon at Valero & AAFES on Fort Hood, including 48830 Clear Creek Road, according to GasBuddy.com. The price of diesel at Valero & AAFES reportedly is $4.59.
The statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.89, which is a decrease of 18 cents from last week and $1.07 higher than a year ago, according to AAA.
The national gas price average is $4.38 per gallon of regular gasoline, which is 17 cents lower than last week, according to the AAA website. It is $1.22 higher than a year ago.
