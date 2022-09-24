The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area was $3.15 on Saturday, which is 3 cents lower than last week’s average and 38 cents more than it was this time last year, according to AAA.
Here’s a look at the local, state and national prices.
In Killeen on Saturday, Gasbuddy.com users reported the cheapest regular gasoline selling for $2.95 per gallon at QuikTrip, 806 E. Central Texas Expressway. Valero and Circle K at 3900 Trimmier Road, reportedly was selling diesel at the cheapest price point in Killeen at $4.19 per gallon, according to GasBuddy users.
In Harker Heights, the least expensive gallon of regular gasoline was being sold for $2.94 at Sam’s Club, 600 W. Central Texas Expressway. Sam’s Club also had the cheapest diesel at $4.09 per gallon. For those without Sam’s Club memberships, gas was also selling for $2.94 at Murphy USA, 2010 Heights Drive, according to GasBuddy.com users. On Saturday, Cefco, 500 E. Farm-to-Market 2410, reportedly had the least expensive diesel in Harker Heights at $4.19 a gallon, according to GasBuddy users who reported on Saturday.
In Copperas Cove, the cheapest regular gas was reported as selling for $2.99 per gallon at the Murphy USA, 2712 E. Business Highway 190, GasBuddy.com users reported. H-E-B, 2990-A E. Business Highway 190, was reportedly selling the least expensive diesel at $4.15 a gallon, users reported.
The lowest-priced gasoline was last reported as selling for $2.99 per gallon at Valero & AAFES on Fort Hood, including 48830 Clear Creek Road, according to GasBuddy.com. The price of diesel at Valero & AAFES reportedly is $4.19.
The statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.14, which is an decrease of 4 cents from last week and 32 cents higher than a year ago, according to AAA.
The national gas price average is $3.70 per gallon of regular gasoline, which is 2 cents higher than last week, according to the AAA website. It is 51 cents higher than a year ago.
(1) comment
If you're enjoying the "so called" lower gas prices, you might want to know how.
Our strategic petroleum reserves are being depleted.
In fact, OUR SPR is at a 35 year low.
The United States’ Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) now has only 453 million barrels in its inventory, following another significant drop over the past month that puts the emergency reserve at a low not seen in three and a half decades, Reuters reports, citing Biden's own Department of Energy.
According to the Institute of Energy Research, the SPR is expected to shrink to a 40-year low by the end of October, with inventories then at 358 million barrels, compared to 621 million barrels a year ago.
... [rolleyes][rolleyes][rolleyes]
