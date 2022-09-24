GAS PRICES

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area was $3.15 on Saturday, which is 3 cents lower than last week’s average and 38 cents more than it was this time last year, according to AAA.

Here’s a look at the local, state and national prices.

GeauxrillaFella
GeauxrillaFella

If you're enjoying the "so called" lower gas prices, you might want to know how.

Our strategic petroleum reserves are being depleted.

In fact, OUR SPR is at a 35 year low.

The United States’ Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) now has only 453 million barrels in its inventory, following another significant drop over the past month that puts the emergency reserve at a low not seen in three and a half decades, Reuters reports, citing Biden's own Department of Energy.

According to the Institute of Energy Research, the SPR is expected to shrink to a 40-year low by the end of October, with inventories then at 358 million barrels, compared to 621 million barrels a year ago.

... [rolleyes][rolleyes][rolleyes]

