The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area was $4.09 on Saturday, which is 14 cents higher than last week’s average and $1.40 more than it was this time last year, according to AAA.
Here’s a look at the local, state and national prices.
Cheapest Local prices
In Killeen on Saturday, Gasbuddy.com users reported the cheapest regular gasoline selling for $3.98 per gallon at multiple locations, including QuikTrip at 806 E. Central Texas Expressway. The least expensive diesel was reportedly being sold for $4.99 at Walmart Neighborhood Market, 2900 Clear Creek Road.
In Harker Heights, the least expensive gallon of regular gasoline was being sold for $3.98 at multiple locations, including Murphy USA at 2010 Heights Drive, according to GasBuddy.com users. On Saturday, the Sam’s Club on East Central Texas Expressway reportedly had the least expensive diesel at $5 a gallon.
In Copperas Cove on Saturday, the cheapest regular gas was reported as selling for $3.98 per gallon at the Exxon/7-Eleven, 2411 E. Business Highway 190, GasBuddy.com users reported. On Saturday, the Murphy USA at 2712 E. Business Highway 190 reportedly was selling the least expensive diesel at $4.98 a gallon.
The lowest-priced gasoline was last reported as selling for $3.97 per gallon at Valero & AAFES on Fort Hood, including 48830 Clear Creek Road, according to GasBuddy.com. The price of diesel at Valero & AAFES reportedly is $4.99.
State, national prices
The statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $4.13, which is an increase of 17 cents from last week and $1.37 higher than a year ago, according to AAA.
The national gas price average is $4.45 per gallon of regular gasoline, which is 15 cents higher than last week, according to the AAA website. It is $1.41 higher than a year ago.
AAA said demand dipped slightly, which normally is a good sign, but there is still volatility in the oil market.
“Typically, lower demand would put downward pressure on pump prices. However, crude prices remain volatile, and as they surge, pump prices follow suit,” AAA said. “Pump prices will likely face upward pressure as oil prices stay above $105 per barrel.”
